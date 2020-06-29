1331 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities
This custom Mediterranean Villa is set in the heart of Bel Air and features five spacious bedroom suites and six bathrooms. Behind the gates is a stately home with expansive grounds and parking for six cars. A dramatic entry open to the main living area which includes an open living room, dining area, family room area and an elegant built-in bar. The large chef's kitchen features Viking and Miller appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and beautiful stone countertops. The main level flows seamlessly to the lush backyard with tons of entertaining space. Upstairs is the master suite with spa-like bathroom and huge walk-in closet. This villa features a smart home technology system, fully integrated indoor & outdoor home audio, Nest thermostats, advanced security system with 24/7 video recording and remote access. Downstairs is a maid's quarters and a large bonus room with separate access that could be used as a gym, theater or play room. Located in the Roscomare Elementary School district.