Los Angeles, CA
1331 ROSCOMARE Road
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

1331 ROSCOMARE Road

1331 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
media room
This custom Mediterranean Villa is set in the heart of Bel Air and features five spacious bedroom suites and six bathrooms. Behind the gates is a stately home with expansive grounds and parking for six cars. A dramatic entry open to the main living area which includes an open living room, dining area, family room area and an elegant built-in bar. The large chef's kitchen features Viking and Miller appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and beautiful stone countertops. The main level flows seamlessly to the lush backyard with tons of entertaining space. Upstairs is the master suite with spa-like bathroom and huge walk-in closet. This villa features a smart home technology system, fully integrated indoor & outdoor home audio, Nest thermostats, advanced security system with 24/7 video recording and remote access. Downstairs is a maid's quarters and a large bonus room with separate access that could be used as a gym, theater or play room. Located in the Roscomare Elementary School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
1331 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 1331 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1331 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1331 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1331 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1331 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 1331 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 ROSCOMARE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
No, 1331 ROSCOMARE Road does not have a pool.
Does 1331 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 1331 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.

