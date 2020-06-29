1331 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking hot tub media room

This custom Mediterranean Villa is set in the heart of Bel Air and features five spacious bedroom suites and six bathrooms. Behind the gates is a stately home with expansive grounds and parking for six cars. A dramatic entry open to the main living area which includes an open living room, dining area, family room area and an elegant built-in bar. The large chef's kitchen features Viking and Miller appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and beautiful stone countertops. The main level flows seamlessly to the lush backyard with tons of entertaining space. Upstairs is the master suite with spa-like bathroom and huge walk-in closet. This villa features a smart home technology system, fully integrated indoor & outdoor home audio, Nest thermostats, advanced security system with 24/7 video recording and remote access. Downstairs is a maid's quarters and a large bonus room with separate access that could be used as a gym, theater or play room. Located in the Roscomare Elementary School district.