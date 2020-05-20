All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:21 AM

133 W 107th St

133 West 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 West 107th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
-2 master bedrooms with bathroom en-suite

-Private main master bedroom on second floor with walk in closet and master bathroom with jacuzzi tub/shower

-Main floor has 3 bedrooms with second master bedroom with bathroom en-suite as well (mother-in-law suite)

-Lots of storage space under the stairs on the main floor

-Laundry room is accessible outside with a toilet, perfect when you're outside entertaining

-Sink outside available for parties.

-Security cameras at the location for peace of mind

-Ring doorbell

-Semi-furnished (dining room table and chairs, stools for the large kitchen island, & a 47” Vizio television in the upstairs master)

-110/105 Freeway Accessible, close to Downtown LA, USC, The Coliseum, LAFC Stadium, Great Western Forum, Rams new stadium, and close to the South Bay

-Parking located to the rear of the property with secured front gate

-back house is a separate rental which is attached to the garage/work space/storage that is owner occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 W 107th St have any available units?
133 W 107th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 W 107th St have?
Some of 133 W 107th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 W 107th St currently offering any rent specials?
133 W 107th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 W 107th St pet-friendly?
No, 133 W 107th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 133 W 107th St offer parking?
Yes, 133 W 107th St offers parking.
Does 133 W 107th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 W 107th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 W 107th St have a pool?
No, 133 W 107th St does not have a pool.
Does 133 W 107th St have accessible units?
No, 133 W 107th St does not have accessible units.
Does 133 W 107th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 W 107th St has units with dishwashers.
