133 W 107th St

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

-2 master bedrooms with bathroom en-suite



-Private main master bedroom on second floor with walk in closet and master bathroom with jacuzzi tub/shower



-Main floor has 3 bedrooms with second master bedroom with bathroom en-suite as well (mother-in-law suite)



-Lots of storage space under the stairs on the main floor



-Laundry room is accessible outside with a toilet, perfect when you're outside entertaining



-Sink outside available for parties.



-Security cameras at the location for peace of mind



-Ring doorbell



-Semi-furnished (dining room table and chairs, stools for the large kitchen island, & a 47” Vizio television in the upstairs master)



-110/105 Freeway Accessible, close to Downtown LA, USC, The Coliseum, LAFC Stadium, Great Western Forum, Rams new stadium, and close to the South Bay



-Parking located to the rear of the property with secured front gate



-back house is a separate rental which is attached to the garage/work space/storage that is owner occupied