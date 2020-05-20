133 W 107th St

Amenities
-2 master bedrooms with bathroom en-suite
-Private main master bedroom on second floor with walk in closet and master bathroom with jacuzzi tub/shower
-Main floor has 3 bedrooms with second master bedroom with bathroom en-suite as well (mother-in-law suite)
-Lots of storage space under the stairs on the main floor
-Laundry room is accessible outside with a toilet, perfect when you're outside entertaining
-Sink outside available for parties.
-Security cameras at the location for peace of mind
-Ring doorbell
-Semi-furnished (dining room table and chairs, stools for the large kitchen island, & a 47” Vizio television in the upstairs master)
-110/105 Freeway Accessible, close to Downtown LA, USC, The Coliseum, LAFC Stadium, Great Western Forum, Rams new stadium, and close to the South Bay
-Parking located to the rear of the property with secured front gate
-back house is a separate rental which is attached to the garage/work space/storage that is owner occupied