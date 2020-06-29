All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

1329 LACHMAN Lane

1329 N Lachman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1329 N Lachman Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-story home for lease with commanding jetliner ocean and city light views. The house has a nice sense of indoor-outdoor flow with an abundance of natural light. All four bedrooms run along one side of the house, and are close to each other. Panoramic ocean and city light views from the master suite, kitchen, family room, and secluded grassy backyard. Centrally located, close to hiking trails, beach, schools, and just a short distance to the Palisades Village. This charming home offers privacy while still being easily accessible to town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 LACHMAN Lane have any available units?
1329 LACHMAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 LACHMAN Lane have?
Some of 1329 LACHMAN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 LACHMAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1329 LACHMAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 LACHMAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1329 LACHMAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1329 LACHMAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1329 LACHMAN Lane offers parking.
Does 1329 LACHMAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 LACHMAN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 LACHMAN Lane have a pool?
No, 1329 LACHMAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1329 LACHMAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1329 LACHMAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 LACHMAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 LACHMAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
