1329 LACHMAN Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-story home for lease with commanding jetliner ocean and city light views. The house has a nice sense of indoor-outdoor flow with an abundance of natural light. All four bedrooms run along one side of the house, and are close to each other. Panoramic ocean and city light views from the master suite, kitchen, family room, and secluded grassy backyard. Centrally located, close to hiking trails, beach, schools, and just a short distance to the Palisades Village. This charming home offers privacy while still being easily accessible to town.