Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

13273 Fiji Way

13273 Fiji Way · No Longer Available
Location

13273 Fiji Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
This home has easy access to both nature and the essentials.Walk to the marina or the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, where you can find walking and bike paths meanderingthrough the marsh andalong Ballona Creek.Several grocery markets, CVS pharmacy, Starbucks, and many eateries and shops can be found off of Lincoln Blvd. Complex amenities include a backyard patio, a shared sun deck, pool, spa, fitness center, conference room, business center, and clubhouse.

*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13273 Fiji Way have any available units?
13273 Fiji Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13273 Fiji Way have?
Some of 13273 Fiji Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13273 Fiji Way currently offering any rent specials?
13273 Fiji Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13273 Fiji Way pet-friendly?
No, 13273 Fiji Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13273 Fiji Way offer parking?
No, 13273 Fiji Way does not offer parking.
Does 13273 Fiji Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13273 Fiji Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13273 Fiji Way have a pool?
Yes, 13273 Fiji Way has a pool.
Does 13273 Fiji Way have accessible units?
No, 13273 Fiji Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13273 Fiji Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13273 Fiji Way does not have units with dishwashers.
