13273 Fiji Way

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool clubhouse business center hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym pool hot tub

This home has easy access to both nature and the essentials.Walk to the marina or the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, where you can find walking and bike paths meanderingthrough the marsh andalong Ballona Creek.Several grocery markets, CVS pharmacy, Starbucks, and many eateries and shops can be found off of Lincoln Blvd. Complex amenities include a backyard patio, a shared sun deck, pool, spa, fitness center, conference room, business center, and clubhouse.



*If something feels extra artsy about this unit, its likely that youve set your eyes on Kait Hurleys hand-made, one-of-a-kind tapestries. Kaits practice is based in LA and her medium consists of wood and hand-dyed wool. Were over the moon about working with Kait and hope you enjoy living with her artworks.www.kaithurleyart.com