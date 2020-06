Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in the great area of Vista Del Oro. This is the upper unit - wonderful view in a fabulous charming building! 1930's Spanish 4 unit building that has been remodeled and well maintained! Laundry on site. One car parking spot in the back per unit.