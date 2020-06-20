1327 Allesandro st

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

ECHO PARK Beautiful top level 3 bedroom w/ DECK! - Property Id: 105058



We're offering a 2 Bedroom/1 living room OR can be 3 bedrooms (all room have closets) with 2 FULL bathroom top unit in Echo Park with a BEAUTIFUL, GIANT deck overlooking Los Angeles.



Amenities:

- FREE private washer &dryer in a separate laundry room inside the unit

- Newly remodeled kitchen, includes stove and SMEG refrigerator (SUPER CUTE)

- Includes 1 parking space located directly behind the house, and free street parking.

- Stunning garden, with a ripe orange tree!

- Utilities included up to ($100/month)



Location:

- Just a few steps away from Sunset Blvd!

- 2 minutes from Silverlake (on the border of silverlake/echo park)

- 10 minutes from Downtown LA

- Just a few blocks away from TONS of eateries and cute cafes!

- Quiet neighborhood but insanely close to the city!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105058

Property Id 105058



(RLNE4761920)