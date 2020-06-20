1327 Allesandro st

Amenities
ECHO PARK Beautiful top level 3 bedroom w/ DECK! - Property Id: 105058
We're offering a 2 Bedroom/1 living room OR can be 3 bedrooms (all room have closets) with 2 FULL bathroom top unit in Echo Park with a BEAUTIFUL, GIANT deck overlooking Los Angeles.
Amenities:
- FREE private washer &dryer in a separate laundry room inside the unit
- Newly remodeled kitchen, includes stove and SMEG refrigerator (SUPER CUTE)
- Includes 1 parking space located directly behind the house, and free street parking.
- Stunning garden, with a ripe orange tree!
- Utilities included up to ($100/month)
Location:
- Just a few steps away from Sunset Blvd!
- 2 minutes from Silverlake (on the border of silverlake/echo park)
- 10 minutes from Downtown LA
- Just a few blocks away from TONS of eateries and cute cafes!
- Quiet neighborhood but insanely close to the city!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105058
Property Id 105058
(RLNE4761920)