All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1327 Allesandro st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1327 Allesandro st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 Allesandro st

1327 Allesandro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1327 Allesandro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ECHO PARK Beautiful top level 3 bedroom w/ DECK! - Property Id: 105058

We're offering a 2 Bedroom/1 living room OR can be 3 bedrooms (all room have closets) with 2 FULL bathroom top unit in Echo Park with a BEAUTIFUL, GIANT deck overlooking Los Angeles.

Amenities:
- FREE private washer &dryer in a separate laundry room inside the unit
- Newly remodeled kitchen, includes stove and SMEG refrigerator (SUPER CUTE)
- Includes 1 parking space located directly behind the house, and free street parking.
- Stunning garden, with a ripe orange tree!
- Utilities included up to ($100/month)

Location:
- Just a few steps away from Sunset Blvd!
- 2 minutes from Silverlake (on the border of silverlake/echo park)
- 10 minutes from Downtown LA
- Just a few blocks away from TONS of eateries and cute cafes!
- Quiet neighborhood but insanely close to the city!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105058
Property Id 105058

(RLNE4761920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Allesandro st have any available units?
1327 Allesandro st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Allesandro st have?
Some of 1327 Allesandro st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Allesandro st currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Allesandro st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Allesandro st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Allesandro st is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Allesandro st offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Allesandro st offers parking.
Does 1327 Allesandro st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 Allesandro st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Allesandro st have a pool?
No, 1327 Allesandro st does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Allesandro st have accessible units?
No, 1327 Allesandro st does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Allesandro st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Allesandro st does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College