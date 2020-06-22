13250 Cheltenham Drive

Amenities

Longridge Estates Adjacent...Located in the coveted South of the Boulevard neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, this Classic California traditional provides an amazing private and serene setting and is just minutes to the boulevard’s best shops and restaurants In addition to the convenient location, this neighborhood is known for its highly sought public and private schools. This home is loaded with charm and character and offers a comfortable floor plan showered with natural light, high ceilings, and refinished hardwood floors and new carpets throughout. Floor plan features include, A great room with wood burning fireplace, a cozy den/library that makes for the perfect retreat, A formal dining area at the heart of home that is the natural spot for entertaining, the quaint kitchen offers tons of storage and a very romantic eating area with views onto the gardens, a spacious Master bedroom with multiple closets and its own private terrace, two generous secondary bedrooms with one that offers its own private entry. Outside you find the lovely grounds include several private patios from which to enjoy the extremely private and serene setting this home provides. This is a definite must see for those looking for a private and serene retreat in the that's just minutes to all.