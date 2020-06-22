All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13250 Cheltenham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13250 Cheltenham Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

13250 Cheltenham Drive

13250 Cheltenham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13250 Cheltenham Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Longridge Estates Adjacent...Located in the coveted South of the Boulevard neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, this Classic California traditional provides an amazing private and serene setting and is just minutes to the boulevard’s best shops and restaurants In addition to the convenient location, this neighborhood is known for its highly sought public and private schools. This home is loaded with charm and character and offers a comfortable floor plan showered with natural light, high ceilings, and refinished hardwood floors and new carpets throughout. Floor plan features include, A great room with wood burning fireplace, a cozy den/library that makes for the perfect retreat, A formal dining area at the heart of home that is the natural spot for entertaining, the quaint kitchen offers tons of storage and a very romantic eating area with views onto the gardens, a spacious Master bedroom with multiple closets and its own private terrace, two generous secondary bedrooms with one that offers its own private entry. Outside you find the lovely grounds include several private patios from which to enjoy the extremely private and serene setting this home provides. This is a definite must see for those looking for a private and serene retreat in the that's just minutes to all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13250 Cheltenham Drive have any available units?
13250 Cheltenham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13250 Cheltenham Drive have?
Some of 13250 Cheltenham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13250 Cheltenham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13250 Cheltenham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13250 Cheltenham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13250 Cheltenham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13250 Cheltenham Drive offer parking?
No, 13250 Cheltenham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13250 Cheltenham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13250 Cheltenham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13250 Cheltenham Drive have a pool?
No, 13250 Cheltenham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13250 Cheltenham Drive have accessible units?
No, 13250 Cheltenham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13250 Cheltenham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13250 Cheltenham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College