All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:07 AM

1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101

1325 S Wellesley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1325 S Wellesley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled two story 2 Bed + 2.5 Bath + Den - Beautiful remodeled two story 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath located in lovely Brentwood adjacent. Spacious front unit with lots of natural light, beautiful skylights, top floor. Unit has own private entrance. Unit features large private Balcony / Patio area, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel appliances, Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, extra multiple large closet spaces throughout the unit, Granite countertops, dining room, large den, fireplace, A/C, pantry space, marble and hardwood flooring, Washer / Dryer in building, Master bathrooms in both bedrooms, and more. Unit comes with 2 covered Parking spaces in the building's underground parking lot gated garage. Prime location, close to many shops, restaurants, entertainment, Brentwood strip, and more. Quiet building.

If interested please text or contact Josh for more info. (310) 923-8665

(RLNE4712013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 have any available units?
1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 have?
Some of 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 offers parking.
Does 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 have a pool?
No, 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College