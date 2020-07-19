1325 Wellesley Ave. - 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled two story 2 Bed + 2.5 Bath + Den - Beautiful remodeled two story 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath located in lovely Brentwood adjacent. Spacious front unit with lots of natural light, beautiful skylights, top floor. Unit has own private entrance. Unit features large private Balcony / Patio area, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel appliances, Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, extra multiple large closet spaces throughout the unit, Granite countertops, dining room, large den, fireplace, A/C, pantry space, marble and hardwood flooring, Washer / Dryer in building, Master bathrooms in both bedrooms, and more. Unit comes with 2 covered Parking spaces in the building's underground parking lot gated garage. Prime location, close to many shops, restaurants, entertainment, Brentwood strip, and more. Quiet building.



If interested please text or contact Josh for more info. (310) 923-8665



(RLNE4712013)