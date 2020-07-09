All apartments in Los Angeles
1324 W 30th street

1324 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1324 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Available 08/01/20 1324 W 30th Street - Property Id: 278497

It is downstairs of a townhouse, a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom apartment and one is upstairs. With full kitchen & dishwasher, laundry and dryer, and parking lot in the back. I've attached a screenshot of the floor layout, as well as a photo of the front of the house, and a YouTube video for the unit.

The layout for the downstairs unit is on the left of the attached photo (3 bedroom 2.5 bath).

We have three other groups wanting this apartment so please let me know as soon as possible if you're serious about signing a lease!

If you are, I need the first & last name, plus the email of each tenant. Then Mosaic Student Housing will send you guys the application and eventually the lease. (We previously rented this place and are helping mosaic with finding new tenants. All the actual documents and signing stuff will go through them).

The rent total is 3,950.00. Depending on which room you take your individual rent ranges from 1200-1400.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278497
Property Id 278497

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5814939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 W 30th street have any available units?
1324 W 30th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 W 30th street have?
Some of 1324 W 30th street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 W 30th street currently offering any rent specials?
1324 W 30th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 W 30th street pet-friendly?
No, 1324 W 30th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1324 W 30th street offer parking?
Yes, 1324 W 30th street offers parking.
Does 1324 W 30th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 W 30th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 W 30th street have a pool?
No, 1324 W 30th street does not have a pool.
Does 1324 W 30th street have accessible units?
No, 1324 W 30th street does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 W 30th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 W 30th street has units with dishwashers.

