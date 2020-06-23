All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13236 Valleyheart Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13236 Valleyheart Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13236 Valleyheart Drive

13236 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13236 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Front Facing Studio City Condo. Lite/Brite and Open Spacious Floor Plan. High Ceilings, Kitchen with appliances and breakfast Bar, Formal Dining, Living Room with Fireplace and Balcony, Guest Bath off Formal Entry, Large Master with Double Door entry, Fireplace and Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Double Sinks, Spa Tub, Lots of Closets, Large 2nd bedroom has private balcony, 2 Parking Spaces Tandem, Washer/Dryer hookups in Unit

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21297

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4485556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 Valleyheart Drive have any available units?
13236 Valleyheart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13236 Valleyheart Drive have?
Some of 13236 Valleyheart Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 Valleyheart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13236 Valleyheart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 Valleyheart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13236 Valleyheart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13236 Valleyheart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13236 Valleyheart Drive offers parking.
Does 13236 Valleyheart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13236 Valleyheart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 Valleyheart Drive have a pool?
No, 13236 Valleyheart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13236 Valleyheart Drive have accessible units?
No, 13236 Valleyheart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 Valleyheart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13236 Valleyheart Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College