13236 Klein Court

Beautiful and newly built Tri-Level Townhouse in a gated community called Tovara Homes. Located in the great city of Sylmar built less than 2 years ago.This three story home features upgraded wood flooring through out, Quartz counter tops, recessed lighting, open floor plan, master suite, tank less water heater. One bedroom on first floor with its own bathroom which is great for guest or in-laws, or to be used as an office . In addition, the home includes 1,920 square feet of living space, three stories, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a two car garaged attached to the unit which is electric vehicle ready. Close to shopping, recreational areas, schools and freeways this home is turnkey key and ready to move in. Schedule your appointment today to see it today!