Los Angeles, CA
13236 Klein Court
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:31 PM

13236 Klein Court

13236 Klein Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13236 Klein Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and newly built Tri-Level Townhouse in a gated community called Tovara Homes. Located in the great city of Sylmar built less than 2 years ago.This three story home features upgraded wood flooring through out, Quartz counter tops, recessed lighting, open floor plan, master suite, tank less water heater. One bedroom on first floor with its own bathroom which is great for guest or in-laws, or to be used as an office . In addition, the home includes 1,920 square feet of living space, three stories, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a two car garaged attached to the unit which is electric vehicle ready. Close to shopping, recreational areas, schools and freeways this home is turnkey key and ready to move in. Schedule your appointment today to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 Klein Court have any available units?
13236 Klein Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13236 Klein Court currently offering any rent specials?
13236 Klein Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 Klein Court pet-friendly?
No, 13236 Klein Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13236 Klein Court offer parking?
Yes, 13236 Klein Court offers parking.
Does 13236 Klein Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13236 Klein Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 Klein Court have a pool?
No, 13236 Klein Court does not have a pool.
Does 13236 Klein Court have accessible units?
No, 13236 Klein Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 Klein Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13236 Klein Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13236 Klein Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13236 Klein Court does not have units with air conditioning.
