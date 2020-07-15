13222 ADMIRAL Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated townhouse style unit in prime Marina del Rey. Enter into the open split-level living area with stone fireplace and sliding doors leading out to a large enclosed patio. The kitchen offers ample storage, elegant mosaic tile backsplash, modern cabinetry, and large eat-in center island. Master suite has balcony and en-suite bathroom with rain shower and jacuzzi tub. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size. This impeccably maintained unit has recessed lighting throughout, laundry in-unit, central HVAC, and direct access to a large three-car garage with additional storage. Located in a gated complex with pool, you are just minutes to the beach, Waterside Marina shopping, trendy restaurants, AMC dine-in theater, bike path, and so much more.