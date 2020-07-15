All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

13222 ADMIRAL Avenue

13222 Admiral Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13222 Admiral Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautifully renovated townhouse style unit in prime Marina del Rey. Enter into the open split-level living area with stone fireplace and sliding doors leading out to a large enclosed patio. The kitchen offers ample storage, elegant mosaic tile backsplash, modern cabinetry, and large eat-in center island. Master suite has balcony and en-suite bathroom with rain shower and jacuzzi tub. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size. This impeccably maintained unit has recessed lighting throughout, laundry in-unit, central HVAC, and direct access to a large three-car garage with additional storage. Located in a gated complex with pool, you are just minutes to the beach, Waterside Marina shopping, trendy restaurants, AMC dine-in theater, bike path, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue have any available units?
13222 ADMIRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue have?
Some of 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13222 ADMIRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13222 ADMIRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
