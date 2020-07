1322 South Hobart Boulevard - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy Spacious 1BR + 1 Bath downstairs unit in Quadplex building, 1 car open parking space in large backyard.** Laundry hook up in utility room** Hardwood floor, original moulding, Open floor plan Kitchen counter-top has been remodeled, Stove, Refrigerator come with unit. Nice front porch. Convenient location, Close from LA Downtown, USC, Mid-Wilshire area. Open move-in date

Cozy 1BR + 1 Bath downstairs unit. Fourplex building, 1 car open parking space in large backyard.** Laundry hook up in utility room** Hardwood floor, Original Moulding, Open floor plan. Kitchen countertop has been remodeled, Stove, Refrigerator come with the unit. Nice front porch. Convenient location, Close from LA Downtown, USC, Mid-Wilshire area.

Open move-in date