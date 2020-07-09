All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307

13200 Pacific Promenade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13200 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Enjoy the ocean breeze in this light & bright, courtyard west facing, single level, spacious 2 bed and 2 bath in the Crescent Walk Building of Playa Vista.

This 3rd floor unit features 1,281 sq. ft. of open floor plan tastefully renovated w/ new white cabinets, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout including bedrooms, LED recessed lights and fresh paint throughout.

This unit comes with 2 side by side parking spaces. Crescent Walk has its own fitness room, peaceful courtyard, fireplace lounges and is conveniently located across the street from the Centerpointe Club where you can access the community pool, gym, business center and Crescent Park, just blocks from the new Whole Foods, CVS, Cinemark Theatre, The Resort, Concert Park and plenty of dining options.

Landlord pays for HOA, Electricity, Water, & Trash. Unfurnished.

(RLNE5783263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 have any available units?
13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 have?
Some of 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 currently offering any rent specials?
13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 is pet friendly.
Does 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 offer parking?
Yes, 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 offers parking.
Does 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 have a pool?
Yes, 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 has a pool.
Does 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 have accessible units?
No, 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College