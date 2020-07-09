13200 Pacific Promenade Unit 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool internet access media room

Enjoy the ocean breeze in this light & bright, courtyard west facing, single level, spacious 2 bed and 2 bath in the Crescent Walk Building of Playa Vista.



This 3rd floor unit features 1,281 sq. ft. of open floor plan tastefully renovated w/ new white cabinets, quartz countertops, marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout including bedrooms, LED recessed lights and fresh paint throughout.



This unit comes with 2 side by side parking spaces. Crescent Walk has its own fitness room, peaceful courtyard, fireplace lounges and is conveniently located across the street from the Centerpointe Club where you can access the community pool, gym, business center and Crescent Park, just blocks from the new Whole Foods, CVS, Cinemark Theatre, The Resort, Concert Park and plenty of dining options.



Landlord pays for HOA, Electricity, Water, & Trash. Unfurnished.



