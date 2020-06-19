132 N Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

Pretty and classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in L.A. This home is located on a Walker’s Paradise area so daily errands don’t require a car.



This spacious and bright home features tile/hardwood flooring, built-in shelves, recessed/suspended lighting, French/glass doors, and big windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove with hood, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. A pedestal sink, wall-mounted sink, soaking bathtub, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in clear glass panel furnished its elegant bathrooms. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, window air conditioning, and central forced-air heating. The exterior has a private backyard, deck, patio, and a shared pool.



It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets under 20 lbs. are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though. There’s a 1-car space driveway parking.



Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, landscaping, cable, and internet. The landlord will take care of the pool service.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: West Hollywood Park, La Cienega Park, Oakhurst Park, and Rosewood Park.



Walk Score: 94



Bus lines:

218 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

16/17/316 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

105 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

705 Metro Rapid Line - 0.0 mile



