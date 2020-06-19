All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

132 N Crescent Heights Boulevard

132 North Crescent Heights Boulevard · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty and classic, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental on the vibrant Mid-City West neighborhood in L.A. This home is located on a Walker’s Paradise area so daily errands don’t require a car.

This spacious and bright home features tile/hardwood flooring, built-in shelves, recessed/suspended lighting, French/glass doors, and big windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove with hood, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. A pedestal sink, wall-mounted sink, soaking bathtub, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in clear glass panel furnished its elegant bathrooms. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with ceiling fans, window air conditioning, and central forced-air heating. The exterior has a private backyard, deck, patio, and a shared pool.

It’s a pet-friendly home but only small pets under 20 lbs. are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though. There’s a 1-car space driveway parking.

Renter pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, landscaping, cable, and internet. The landlord will take care of the pool service.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: West Hollywood Park, La Cienega Park, Oakhurst Park, and Rosewood Park.

Walk Score: 94

Bus lines:
218 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
16/17/316 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
105 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
705 Metro Rapid Line - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5821288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

