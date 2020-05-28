1318 S Orange Grove Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

!! Beautifully Remastered 5 BD / 3 BA Home in Wilshire Vista !! - 3D TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=31tVD1TFTDg&brand=0



Beautifully remastered 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom property in the Wilshire Vista community of Los Angeles. Located in the most central part of LA, with easy access to the entire city and many local hot spots on Pico Blvd. The main home has 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. The property features a lushly landscaped backyard with a heated pool and jacuzzi, over 1800 square feet of living space, an additional 400 square foot back unit/pool house with its own separate bedroom and bathroom, and much much more.



Amenities Include:

Hardwood Floors

Recessed Lighting Throughout

Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/Dryer

Central AC and Heat

Oversized Attic for Storage

Heated Pool and Jacuzzi

Driveway Parking for multiple cars.

Outdoor Storage Shed



Contact Erik at 888-721-2228 x706 or Erik@goldenbeeproperties.com.



Virtual Tours are available!



(RLNE2075245)