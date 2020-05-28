All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1318 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
!! Beautifully Remastered 5 BD / 3 BA Home in Wilshire Vista !! - 3D TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=31tVD1TFTDg&brand=0

Beautifully remastered 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom property in the Wilshire Vista community of Los Angeles. Located in the most central part of LA, with easy access to the entire city and many local hot spots on Pico Blvd. The main home has 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. The property features a lushly landscaped backyard with a heated pool and jacuzzi, over 1800 square feet of living space, an additional 400 square foot back unit/pool house with its own separate bedroom and bathroom, and much much more.

Amenities Include:
Hardwood Floors
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer
Central AC and Heat
Oversized Attic for Storage
Heated Pool and Jacuzzi
Driveway Parking for multiple cars.
Outdoor Storage Shed

Contact Erik at 888-721-2228 x706 or Erik@goldenbeeproperties.com.

Virtual Tours are available!

(RLNE2075245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 S Orange Grove Ave have any available units?
1318 S Orange Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 S Orange Grove Ave have?
Some of 1318 S Orange Grove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 S Orange Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1318 S Orange Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 S Orange Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1318 S Orange Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1318 S Orange Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1318 S Orange Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 1318 S Orange Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 S Orange Grove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 S Orange Grove Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1318 S Orange Grove Ave has a pool.
Does 1318 S Orange Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1318 S Orange Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 S Orange Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 S Orange Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

