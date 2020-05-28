1318 S Orange Grove Ave

Amenities
!! Beautifully Remastered 5 BD / 3 BA Home in Wilshire Vista !! - 3D TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=31tVD1TFTDg&brand=0
Beautifully remastered 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom property in the Wilshire Vista community of Los Angeles. Located in the most central part of LA, with easy access to the entire city and many local hot spots on Pico Blvd. The main home has 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. The property features a lushly landscaped backyard with a heated pool and jacuzzi, over 1800 square feet of living space, an additional 400 square foot back unit/pool house with its own separate bedroom and bathroom, and much much more.
Amenities Include:
Hardwood Floors
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer/Dryer
Central AC and Heat
Oversized Attic for Storage
Heated Pool and Jacuzzi
Driveway Parking for multiple cars.
Outdoor Storage Shed
Contact Erik at 888-721-2228 x706 or Erik@goldenbeeproperties.com.
Virtual Tours are available!
(RLNE2075245)