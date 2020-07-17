1317 Devlin Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
This is a modern home in the Hollywood Hills. The property is located on a quiet cul de sac street and less than a minute to Sunset. There are awesome views of the sunrise and of downtown la. Enjoy peace and tranquility or build a great two story home Per labd. High end stainless steel appliances in a very spacious kitchen are a chefs dream. The spacious bedrooms have drenched sun light. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and and a soaking tub. The jacuzzi is a perfect place to watch tv or have a drink. Front deck is 60 feet long and a great place to have lounge chairs. The roof above the garage goes great with wicker furniture and umbrella.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1317 Devlin Drive have any available units?
1317 Devlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.