Last updated November 27 2019 at 1:08 PM

1317 Devlin Drive

1317 Devlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Devlin Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is a modern home in the Hollywood Hills. The property is located on a quiet cul de sac street and less than a minute to Sunset. There are awesome views of the sunrise and of downtown la. Enjoy peace and tranquility or build a great two story home Per labd. High end stainless steel appliances in a very spacious kitchen are a chefs dream. The spacious bedrooms have drenched sun light. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and and a soaking tub. The jacuzzi is a perfect place to watch tv or have a drink. Front deck is 60 feet long and a great place to have lounge chairs. The roof above the garage goes great with wicker furniture and umbrella.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Devlin Drive have any available units?
1317 Devlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Devlin Drive have?
Some of 1317 Devlin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Devlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Devlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Devlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Devlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1317 Devlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Devlin Drive offers parking.
Does 1317 Devlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Devlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Devlin Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Devlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Devlin Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1317 Devlin Drive has accessible units.
Does 1317 Devlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Devlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
