Los Angeles, CA
13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane

13168 Boca De Canon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13168 Boca De Canon Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This single story Ranch Style home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, off lower Mandeville Canyon. The updated kitchen with built ins leads to the spacious breakfast area with glass sliding doors that allows access to the side yard. Here, you will find a separate room that can be utilized as an office or gym. Inside, the dining area opens to the living room with fireplace, large windows and sliding glass doors that look out into the seemingly never ending park like yard. The master, with three walk-in closets, has a great view of the garden. The two additional large rooms share a bathroom, and the laundry room with washer and dryer can be easily accessed from the breakfast area, or outside. This serene and tranquil retreat offers the benefit of both quiet canyon living and also the convenience to restaurants and shops in Brentwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane have any available units?
13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane have?
Some of 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane offers parking.
Does 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane have a pool?
No, 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane have accessible units?
No, 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
