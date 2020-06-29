13168 BOCA DE CANON Lane

Amenities

This single story Ranch Style home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, off lower Mandeville Canyon. The updated kitchen with built ins leads to the spacious breakfast area with glass sliding doors that allows access to the side yard. Here, you will find a separate room that can be utilized as an office or gym. Inside, the dining area opens to the living room with fireplace, large windows and sliding glass doors that look out into the seemingly never ending park like yard. The master, with three walk-in closets, has a great view of the garden. The two additional large rooms share a bathroom, and the laundry room with washer and dryer can be easily accessed from the breakfast area, or outside. This serene and tranquil retreat offers the benefit of both quiet canyon living and also the convenience to restaurants and shops in Brentwood.