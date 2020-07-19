13144 Bromont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this bright and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit located in the desirable Kingsbury condominium community. This must see unit features a large open living room with laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen provides wood cabinets, marble countertops, and tile floors. Spacious bedrooms, central A/C and heat. Community features include a large pool, spa, landscaping, and basketball court! Dedicated laundry room in garage with washer and dryer. Sylmar Charter High School district. Nearby grocery stores, freeways, parks, recreation, shopping centers, and public transit!