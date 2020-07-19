All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13144 Bromont Avenue

13144 Bromont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13144 Bromont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Welcome to this bright and beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit located in the desirable Kingsbury condominium community. This must see unit features a large open living room with laminate wood flooring throughout. The kitchen provides wood cabinets, marble countertops, and tile floors. Spacious bedrooms, central A/C and heat. Community features include a large pool, spa, landscaping, and basketball court! Dedicated laundry room in garage with washer and dryer. Sylmar Charter High School district. Nearby grocery stores, freeways, parks, recreation, shopping centers, and public transit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13144 Bromont Avenue have any available units?
13144 Bromont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13144 Bromont Avenue have?
Some of 13144 Bromont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13144 Bromont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13144 Bromont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13144 Bromont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13144 Bromont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13144 Bromont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13144 Bromont Avenue offers parking.
Does 13144 Bromont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13144 Bromont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13144 Bromont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13144 Bromont Avenue has a pool.
Does 13144 Bromont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13144 Bromont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13144 Bromont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13144 Bromont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
