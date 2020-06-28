13141 WARREN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Exquisitely designed for both form and function, this prime Mar Vista Hill home has been constructed with meticulous craftsmanship and exclusive designelements throughout. Dramatic first floor entry leads to a light-filled open floor plan including a spacious living/dining area with multiple sliding glass doors providing exceptional indoor/outdoor flow. The gourmet kitchen features large center island, top-of-the-line appliances, and custom cabinets. Downstairs you will also find 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, while upstairs offers 3 en-suite bedrooms including the master retreat with spacious balcony providing stunning views. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining guest in your backyard and patio area creating a perfect space for barbecues and evening dinners or watch amazing sunsets on the expansive roof deck. This home has it all including a superb location close to the many shops and restaurants on Rose and Lincoln as well as the beach. This is a must see!