Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

13141 WARREN Avenue

13141 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13141 Warren Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Exquisitely designed for both form and function, this prime Mar Vista Hill home has been constructed with meticulous craftsmanship and exclusive designelements throughout. Dramatic first floor entry leads to a light-filled open floor plan including a spacious living/dining area with multiple sliding glass doors providing exceptional indoor/outdoor flow. The gourmet kitchen features large center island, top-of-the-line appliances, and custom cabinets. Downstairs you will also find 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, while upstairs offers 3 en-suite bedrooms including the master retreat with spacious balcony providing stunning views. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining guest in your backyard and patio area creating a perfect space for barbecues and evening dinners or watch amazing sunsets on the expansive roof deck. This home has it all including a superb location close to the many shops and restaurants on Rose and Lincoln as well as the beach. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13141 WARREN Avenue have any available units?
13141 WARREN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13141 WARREN Avenue have?
Some of 13141 WARREN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13141 WARREN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13141 WARREN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13141 WARREN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13141 WARREN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13141 WARREN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13141 WARREN Avenue offers parking.
Does 13141 WARREN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13141 WARREN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13141 WARREN Avenue have a pool?
No, 13141 WARREN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13141 WARREN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13141 WARREN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13141 WARREN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13141 WARREN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
