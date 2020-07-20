1314 GOUCHER Street

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning mid-century modern home in the heart of the Palisades, w/180 deg. ocean views located a few blocks from the village.4 beds & 5 baths in 5,817 sq ft on a large 18,284 sq. ft lot.Designed by Case Study architect Rodney Walker in 1949 & updated by Marmol Radziner in 2010, the home epitomizes mid-century architecture w/floor to ceiling windows, fantastic indoor/outdoor spaces, open floor plan, & privacy.An entertainer's dream w/beautiful pool, spa & fire pit w/ built-in seating, dramatic landscaping & lighting.Upper level features a 1,000 sq ft deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean, as well as a rear patio w/ wood burning pizza oven. The main living space, master suite, & secondary beds look out to sweeping ocean views. Another family room, kitchen bar & bathroom w/ shower open to the pool. The lowest level of the house features media room w/ projector & surround sound, pool table & built-in bed. Available w/ stylish mid-century furnishings & art, or unfurnished.