1314 GOUCHER Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1314 GOUCHER Street

1314 Goucher Street · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Goucher Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to this stunning mid-century modern home in the heart of the Palisades, w/180 deg. ocean views located a few blocks from the village.4 beds & 5 baths in 5,817 sq ft on a large 18,284 sq. ft lot.Designed by Case Study architect Rodney Walker in 1949 & updated by Marmol Radziner in 2010, the home epitomizes mid-century architecture w/floor to ceiling windows, fantastic indoor/outdoor spaces, open floor plan, & privacy.An entertainer's dream w/beautiful pool, spa & fire pit w/ built-in seating, dramatic landscaping & lighting.Upper level features a 1,000 sq ft deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean, as well as a rear patio w/ wood burning pizza oven. The main living space, master suite, & secondary beds look out to sweeping ocean views. Another family room, kitchen bar & bathroom w/ shower open to the pool. The lowest level of the house features media room w/ projector & surround sound, pool table & built-in bed. Available w/ stylish mid-century furnishings & art, or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 GOUCHER Street have any available units?
1314 GOUCHER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 GOUCHER Street have?
Some of 1314 GOUCHER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 GOUCHER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1314 GOUCHER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 GOUCHER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1314 GOUCHER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1314 GOUCHER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1314 GOUCHER Street offers parking.
Does 1314 GOUCHER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 GOUCHER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 GOUCHER Street have a pool?
Yes, 1314 GOUCHER Street has a pool.
Does 1314 GOUCHER Street have accessible units?
No, 1314 GOUCHER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 GOUCHER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 GOUCHER Street has units with dishwashers.
