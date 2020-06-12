All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13137 Warren Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13137 Warren Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

13137 Warren Avenue

13137 Warren Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13137 Warren Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3Bed/2Bath Spacious House in Mar Vista!!! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home located in prime Mar Vista. This two-story home features brand new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, including a French door refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave. There are also tons of cabinets and beautiful tile backsplash. There are shimmering oak floors and recessed lighting throughout, as well as custom frosted glass doors and updated windows. Downstairs youll find 3 bedrooms and a full bath and upstairs features a huge bonus room that is a perfect great room, or even a play room, with views. Off the kitchen, is a covered patio that leads to a lushly landscaped with brand new grass. There is an attached 2 car garage with washer dryer hook ups, along with a large driveway. Its located on a beautiful street in Mar Vista, minutes from Penmar Recreational Center, less than 3 miles from the Ocean, minutes from Whole Foods, Trader Joes and so much more!

Term: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent approved credit. Pets allowed with additional deposit. Please contact us 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing

(RLNE4781647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13137 Warren Avenue have any available units?
13137 Warren Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13137 Warren Avenue have?
Some of 13137 Warren Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13137 Warren Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13137 Warren Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13137 Warren Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13137 Warren Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13137 Warren Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13137 Warren Avenue offers parking.
Does 13137 Warren Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13137 Warren Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13137 Warren Avenue have a pool?
No, 13137 Warren Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13137 Warren Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13137 Warren Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13137 Warren Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13137 Warren Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College