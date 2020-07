Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled Sylmar Condo - Remodeled two-story end unit with three bedrooms two bathrooms comprised of 1,077 square feet. New Hardwood floors on first floor and carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. New appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, microwave, and oven. The condo has hookups for a washer and dryer in the garage. This condo has a beautiful modern feel the second you walk-in.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5867221)