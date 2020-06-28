All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:49 PM

13112 Portola Way

13112 Portola Way · No Longer Available
Location

13112 Portola Way, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Nice 4 BDRM 2.5 BA home with loft in the gated community of Mountain Glen Terrace coming available on November 15, 2019. This home built in 2002 features 2885 sqft of prime living space. Formal living/dining area and family room. Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas range) kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Huge loft area with gorgeous wood laminate flooring. Spacious MSTR suite with walk-in closet & spa tub. Large backyard with concrete patio. Family friendly community with sparkling community pool and spa, playground, picnic area with bbq, full size basketball court and security patrol within the community. Great freeway access. Rent includes gardener. Only $3,400.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available 11/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13112 Portola Way have any available units?
13112 Portola Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13112 Portola Way have?
Some of 13112 Portola Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13112 Portola Way currently offering any rent specials?
13112 Portola Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13112 Portola Way pet-friendly?
No, 13112 Portola Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13112 Portola Way offer parking?
No, 13112 Portola Way does not offer parking.
Does 13112 Portola Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13112 Portola Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13112 Portola Way have a pool?
Yes, 13112 Portola Way has a pool.
Does 13112 Portola Way have accessible units?
No, 13112 Portola Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13112 Portola Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13112 Portola Way has units with dishwashers.
