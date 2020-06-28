13112 Portola Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Nice 4 BDRM 2.5 BA home with loft in the gated community of Mountain Glen Terrace coming available on November 15, 2019. This home built in 2002 features 2885 sqft of prime living space. Formal living/dining area and family room. Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, gas range) kitchen island and walk-in pantry. Huge loft area with gorgeous wood laminate flooring. Spacious MSTR suite with walk-in closet & spa tub. Large backyard with concrete patio. Family friendly community with sparkling community pool and spa, playground, picnic area with bbq, full size basketball court and security patrol within the community. Great freeway access. Rent includes gardener. Only $3,400.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available 11/15/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.