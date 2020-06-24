1311 S Grand Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Bright 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available now! Features open dining, living area, bright kitchen cabinets, stove, dishwasher, central heat, wooden like flooring and tiled floors. Also enjoy a nice private balcony for fresh air. The master suite has huge mirrored closets and attached bathroom. 2 tandem parking included! The community features a gym and a laundry room. This property is near the 110 freeway, Ports’ O call village, Los Angeles Maritime Museum, Battleship USS Iowa Museum, The Queen Mary, food, shopping and just 2 miles from the beach! Schedule a showing today!



$100 move in fee and $100 move out fee to be paid to HOA by the tenant.