Los Angeles, CA
1311 S Grand Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

1311 S Grand Avenue

1311 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Bright 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available now! Features open dining, living area, bright kitchen cabinets, stove, dishwasher, central heat, wooden like flooring and tiled floors. Also enjoy a nice private balcony for fresh air. The master suite has huge mirrored closets and attached bathroom. 2 tandem parking included! The community features a gym and a laundry room. This property is near the 110 freeway, Ports’ O call village, Los Angeles Maritime Museum, Battleship USS Iowa Museum, The Queen Mary, food, shopping and just 2 miles from the beach! Schedule a showing today!

$100 move in fee and $100 move out fee to be paid to HOA by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 S Grand Avenue have any available units?
1311 S Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 S Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1311 S Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 S Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1311 S Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 S Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1311 S Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1311 S Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1311 S Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1311 S Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 S Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 S Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1311 S Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1311 S Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1311 S Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 S Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 S Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
