1310 N Mccadden Pl

Amenities
1 Bedroom California Bungalow House - Property Id: 90733
*** 2 year lease available $2,395/month. Tenant pays utilities
*** 1 year lease available $2,495/month. Tenant pays utilities
*** 1 year lease available $2,795/month tenant pays utilties Furnished
*** 6 month lease $3,495/month. Furnished w/ utilities included.
This fully furnished early 1900 historic bunglaow is centrally located in the heart of Hollywood. Minutes from Hollywood and Highland, restaurants , shopping, museums and more. This bungalow features convertible couch for extra guests, Queen sized bed, large walk in closet, large bathroom with full shower and bath, A/C units, granite countertop kitchen with dishwasher. Outdoor space includes patio and yard space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90733p
Property Id 90733
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5023513)