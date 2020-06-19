1310 N Mccadden Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

1 Bedroom California Bungalow House - Property Id: 90733



*** 2 year lease available $2,395/month. Tenant pays utilities



*** 1 year lease available $2,495/month. Tenant pays utilities



*** 1 year lease available $2,795/month tenant pays utilties Furnished

*** 6 month lease $3,495/month. Furnished w/ utilities included.



This fully furnished early 1900 historic bunglaow is centrally located in the heart of Hollywood. Minutes from Hollywood and Highland, restaurants , shopping, museums and more. This bungalow features convertible couch for extra guests, Queen sized bed, large walk in closet, large bathroom with full shower and bath, A/C units, granite countertop kitchen with dishwasher. Outdoor space includes patio and yard space.

No Pets Allowed



