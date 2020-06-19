All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

1310 N Mccadden Pl

1310 North Mccadden Place · No Longer Available
Location

1310 North Mccadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom California Bungalow House - Property Id: 90733

*** 2 year lease available $2,395/month. Tenant pays utilities

*** 1 year lease available $2,495/month. Tenant pays utilities

*** 1 year lease available $2,795/month tenant pays utilties Furnished
*** 6 month lease $3,495/month. Furnished w/ utilities included.

This fully furnished early 1900 historic bunglaow is centrally located in the heart of Hollywood. Minutes from Hollywood and Highland, restaurants , shopping, museums and more. This bungalow features convertible couch for extra guests, Queen sized bed, large walk in closet, large bathroom with full shower and bath, A/C units, granite countertop kitchen with dishwasher. Outdoor space includes patio and yard space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/90733p
Property Id 90733

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 N Mccadden Pl have any available units?
1310 N Mccadden Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 N Mccadden Pl have?
Some of 1310 N Mccadden Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 N Mccadden Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1310 N Mccadden Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 N Mccadden Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1310 N Mccadden Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1310 N Mccadden Pl offer parking?
No, 1310 N Mccadden Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1310 N Mccadden Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 N Mccadden Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 N Mccadden Pl have a pool?
No, 1310 N Mccadden Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1310 N Mccadden Pl have accessible units?
No, 1310 N Mccadden Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 N Mccadden Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 N Mccadden Pl has units with dishwashers.
