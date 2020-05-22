All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:32 PM

1310 N Detroit St

1310 North Detroit Street · (310) 409-3192
Location

1310 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
Beautiful Large 2 Bed & 2 Bath In Great Area, 1070sqft (West Hollywood)

 

Large 2 Beds & 2 Bath Condomenium, $2795/month

 

Minimum 1 year lease

 

Security Deposit 

$ 2500 + last month rent ($2795)

 

Pet: cat or small dog, additional $50/month

 

This unit has nearly new stainless steel kitchen appliances, living room wood floor and carpet in both bedrooms

 

Beautiful large 2 bed / 2 bath condo in West hollywood, nearly new carpet in both bedrooms and wood floor in living and dining room, 3 parking spaces and guess parking with gated entry, 3 balconies in every room. central AC and heat, bright sunlight in every room, high ceiling, view deck on roof top with beautiful views of West Hollywood and Hollywood surround it. 

Utilities included water, trash and sewer

Walking distance to transportation, Sunset Blvd /hot spot and entertainment, shoppings center, restaurants, supermarket, fitness center, schools.

 

FACTS

Condo

Built in 1989

Cooling: Central

Heating: Forced air

Central Air and Heat

Gas Fireplace

Third Floor Unit

Parking: 3 spaces in gated entry

 

FEATURES

High ceiling

Cable Ready

Deck

Disability Access

Elevator

Fireplace

Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet

Gated Entry

Patio

Transportation

View: City

 

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Granite countertop

Guest parking

3 parking spaces (gated entry)

Secured entry

 

NEARLY NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Microwave

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

 

ROOM TYPES

Dining room

Family room

Master bath

Walk-in closet

Extra storage

 

CONSTRUCTION

Structure type: Modern

Unit count: 1

 

Email or text (310-409-3192) if you want to see the unit

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

