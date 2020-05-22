1310 N Detroit St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator gym parking guest parking

Beautiful Large 2 Bed & 2 Bath In Great Area, 1070sqft (West Hollywood)







Large 2 Beds & 2 Bath Condomenium, $2795/month







Minimum 1 year lease







Security Deposit



$ 2500 + last month rent ($2795)







Pet: cat or small dog, additional $50/month







This unit has nearly new stainless steel kitchen appliances, living room wood floor and carpet in both bedrooms







Beautiful large 2 bed / 2 bath condo in West hollywood, nearly new carpet in both bedrooms and wood floor in living and dining room, 3 parking spaces and guess parking with gated entry, 3 balconies in every room. central AC and heat, bright sunlight in every room, high ceiling, view deck on roof top with beautiful views of West Hollywood and Hollywood surround it.



Utilities included water, trash and sewer



Walking distance to transportation, Sunset Blvd /hot spot and entertainment, shoppings center, restaurants, supermarket, fitness center, schools.







FACTS



Condo



Built in 1989



Cooling: Central



Heating: Forced air



Central Air and Heat



Gas Fireplace



Third Floor Unit



Parking: 3 spaces in gated entry







FEATURES



High ceiling



Cable Ready



Deck



Disability Access



Elevator



Fireplace



Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet



Gated Entry



Patio



Transportation



View: City







ADDITIONAL FEATURES



Granite countertop



Guest parking



3 parking spaces (gated entry)



Secured entry







NEARLY NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED



Dishwasher



Garbage disposal



Microwave



Range / Oven



Refrigerator







ROOM TYPES



Dining room



Family room



Master bath



Walk-in closet



Extra storage







CONSTRUCTION



Structure type: Modern



Unit count: 1







Email or text (310-409-3192) if you want to see the unit



