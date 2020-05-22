1310 N Detroit St

Amenities
Beautiful Large 2 Bed & 2 Bath In Great Area, 1070sqft (West Hollywood)
Large 2 Beds & 2 Bath Condomenium, $2795/month
Minimum 1 year lease
Security Deposit
$ 2500 + last month rent ($2795)
Pet: cat or small dog, additional $50/month
This unit has nearly new stainless steel kitchen appliances, living room wood floor and carpet in both bedrooms
Beautiful large 2 bed / 2 bath condo in West hollywood, nearly new carpet in both bedrooms and wood floor in living and dining room, 3 parking spaces and guess parking with gated entry, 3 balconies in every room. central AC and heat, bright sunlight in every room, high ceiling, view deck on roof top with beautiful views of West Hollywood and Hollywood surround it.
Utilities included water, trash and sewer
Walking distance to transportation, Sunset Blvd /hot spot and entertainment, shoppings center, restaurants, supermarket, fitness center, schools.
FACTS
Condo
Built in 1989
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
Central Air and Heat
Gas Fireplace
Third Floor Unit
Parking: 3 spaces in gated entry
FEATURES
High ceiling
Cable Ready
Deck
Disability Access
Elevator
Fireplace
Flooring: Hardwood, Carpet
Gated Entry
Patio
Transportation
View: City
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Granite countertop
Guest parking
3 parking spaces (gated entry)
Secured entry
NEARLY NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
ROOM TYPES
Dining room
Family room
Master bath
Walk-in closet
Extra storage
CONSTRUCTION
Structure type: Modern
Unit count: 1
Email or text (310-409-3192) if you want to see the unit