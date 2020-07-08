All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
131 E. 24th Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

131 E. 24th Street

131 East 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

131 East 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
The Victorian - The Victorian is a beautiful 4-bedroom and 5-bathroom home restored with dignity and quality. Located in one of the nearest walking residential neighborhoods to the vibrant Downtown Los Angeles scene. Original wide plank redwood hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings on both the first and second floor, original crown moldings, large formal living room, formal dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer, LED lighting, central air conditioning, big windows, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, stove and hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. 4 spacious bedrooms each have in-suite bathrooms and nice sized closets. Enjoyable large drought tolerant backyard and onsite parking. Great location; see Downtown skyscrapers from the backyard. Very close to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles with easy access to USC and close to public transportation and the Metro. There are so many benefits of living in downtown, including but limited to, being close to LA Live, Staples Center, The Broad Museum, Disney Hall Music Center, Fashion District, and the Arts District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 E. 24th Street have any available units?
131 E. 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 E. 24th Street have?
Some of 131 E. 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 E. 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 E. 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 E. 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 131 E. 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 131 E. 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 131 E. 24th Street offers parking.
Does 131 E. 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 E. 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 E. 24th Street have a pool?
No, 131 E. 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 E. 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 131 E. 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 E. 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 E. 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

