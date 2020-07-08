131 E. 24th Street

Amenities

The Victorian - The Victorian is a beautiful 4-bedroom and 5-bathroom home restored with dignity and quality. Located in one of the nearest walking residential neighborhoods to the vibrant Downtown Los Angeles scene. Original wide plank redwood hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings on both the first and second floor, original crown moldings, large formal living room, formal dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer, LED lighting, central air conditioning, big windows, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, stove and hood, refrigerator, and dishwasher. 4 spacious bedrooms each have in-suite bathrooms and nice sized closets. Enjoyable large drought tolerant backyard and onsite parking. Great location; see Downtown skyscrapers from the backyard. Very close to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles with easy access to USC and close to public transportation and the Metro. There are so many benefits of living in downtown, including but limited to, being close to LA Live, Staples Center, The Broad Museum, Disney Hall Music Center, Fashion District, and the Arts District.



(RLNE5744171)