Los Angeles, CA
1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:24 AM

1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK

1309 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled unit with Amazing Ocean Views. Live the Venice Beach Life in this beautiful ocean front 2 bed 2 bath unit on the Famous Venice Boardwalk. Ocean views from the great room which incorporates the kitchen and living room, and extends onto the large Balcony! Tile (wood look) floors throughout this amazing space. Master suite has its own luxurious Master Bath. LG Washer/Dryer combo inside the unit. High-end appliances. Tandem parking for 2 cars behind remote controlled gate. OUTDOOR SHOWER for Surfers and Beach Goers. Mixed Use building. The unit is above Ben & Jerrys ice cream. Live & Surf the Venice life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK have any available units?
1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK have?
Some of 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK pet-friendly?
No, 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK offers parking.
Does 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK have a pool?
No, 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK does not have a pool.
Does 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK have accessible units?
No, 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK has units with dishwashers.
