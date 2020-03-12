1309 OCEAN FRONT WALK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled unit with Amazing Ocean Views. Live the Venice Beach Life in this beautiful ocean front 2 bed 2 bath unit on the Famous Venice Boardwalk. Ocean views from the great room which incorporates the kitchen and living room, and extends onto the large Balcony! Tile (wood look) floors throughout this amazing space. Master suite has its own luxurious Master Bath. LG Washer/Dryer combo inside the unit. High-end appliances. Tandem parking for 2 cars behind remote controlled gate. OUTDOOR SHOWER for Surfers and Beach Goers. Mixed Use building. The unit is above Ben & Jerrys ice cream. Live & Surf the Venice life!