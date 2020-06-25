All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1307 N Coronado St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1307 N Coronado St.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

1307 N Coronado St.

1307 N Coronado St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1307 N Coronado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exclusive Gated Silverlake Home Available* - BEAUTIFUL HOME AVAILABLE!!!

2 BEDROOM + 1 BATH

Living room ready for parties and entertaining guests
Dining room large enough for family gatherings, yet intimate for the smallest of groups
Private backyard for summertime activities and leisure

**Two car garage parking and more in driveway**

*Once the Home of THE Bing Crosby*

EXCLUSIVE GATED DRIVEWAY

STOVE INCLUDED
LAUNDRY hookups

*APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE

CALL FOR SHOWINGS- 323 660 3600 x303

Pets considered
Immediate Move Ins Concidered*
Please leave us your contact information and best times to view.

CALL FOR SHOWINGS- 323 660 3600 x303

(RLNE3761548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 N Coronado St. have any available units?
1307 N Coronado St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 N Coronado St. have?
Some of 1307 N Coronado St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 N Coronado St. currently offering any rent specials?
1307 N Coronado St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 N Coronado St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 N Coronado St. is pet friendly.
Does 1307 N Coronado St. offer parking?
Yes, 1307 N Coronado St. offers parking.
Does 1307 N Coronado St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 N Coronado St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 N Coronado St. have a pool?
No, 1307 N Coronado St. does not have a pool.
Does 1307 N Coronado St. have accessible units?
No, 1307 N Coronado St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 N Coronado St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 N Coronado St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College