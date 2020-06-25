1307 N Coronado St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exclusive Gated Silverlake Home Available* - BEAUTIFUL HOME AVAILABLE!!!



2 BEDROOM + 1 BATH



Living room ready for parties and entertaining guests

Dining room large enough for family gatherings, yet intimate for the smallest of groups

Private backyard for summertime activities and leisure



**Two car garage parking and more in driveway**



*Once the Home of THE Bing Crosby*



EXCLUSIVE GATED DRIVEWAY



STOVE INCLUDED

LAUNDRY hookups



*APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE



CALL FOR SHOWINGS- 323 660 3600 x303



Pets considered

Immediate Move Ins Concidered*

Please leave us your contact information and best times to view.



CALL FOR SHOWINGS- 323 660 3600 x303



(RLNE3761548)