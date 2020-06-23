All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE

13045 W Pacific Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

13045 W Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Bright and spacious two bedroom / two bathroom apartment unit in heart of Playa Vista! Relish views of palm trees and the park from the expansive living which flows graciously to the charming and private deck. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish backsplash and expansive storage. Unwind in the master suite with two closets and bath boasting a dual sink vanity, soaker tub and glass shower. Additional home features include laundry closet, storage space, two garage parking spaces and more. Move-in today and take advantage of living in cherished Playa Vista, moments from the Centerpointe Club, The Resort, parks, shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE have any available units?
13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE have?
Some of 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE currently offering any rent specials?
13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE pet-friendly?
No, 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE offer parking?
Yes, 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE does offer parking.
Does 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE have a pool?
Yes, 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE has a pool.
Does 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE have accessible units?
No, 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have accessible units.
Does 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE has units with dishwashers.
