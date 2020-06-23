13045 PACIFIC PROMENADE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Bright and spacious two bedroom / two bathroom apartment unit in heart of Playa Vista! Relish views of palm trees and the park from the expansive living which flows graciously to the charming and private deck. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish backsplash and expansive storage. Unwind in the master suite with two closets and bath boasting a dual sink vanity, soaker tub and glass shower. Additional home features include laundry closet, storage space, two garage parking spaces and more. Move-in today and take advantage of living in cherished Playa Vista, moments from the Centerpointe Club, The Resort, parks, shopping, restaurants and more.