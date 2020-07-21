13040 Mindanao Way 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled condo Marina del Rey - Property Id: 149438



Stunning remodeled condo in highly sought after Villa Vallarta resort community! This rare corner unit features a large private furnished patio that's perfect for entertaining, open floor plan with high ceilings allow for amazing natural light throughout, custom fireplace, chefs kitchen with stainless appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Master bedroom includes an en suite bath with oversized shower and lots of storage. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms and recessed lighting throughout. Oversized 2 car private garage parking with direct access into the unit. Laundry in unit. Heating & air conditioning. Gated community features 4 pools and racquet ball court

