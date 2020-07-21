13040 Mindanao Way 5

Amenities
Completely remodeled condo Marina del Rey - Property Id: 149438
Stunning remodeled condo in highly sought after Villa Vallarta resort community! This rare corner unit features a large private furnished patio that's perfect for entertaining, open floor plan with high ceilings allow for amazing natural light throughout, custom fireplace, chefs kitchen with stainless appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Master bedroom includes an en suite bath with oversized shower and lots of storage. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms and recessed lighting throughout. Oversized 2 car private garage parking with direct access into the unit. Laundry in unit. Heating & air conditioning. Gated community features 4 pools and racquet ball court
