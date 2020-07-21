All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

13040 Mindanao Way 5

13040 Mindanao Way · No Longer Available
Location

13040 Mindanao Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled condo Marina del Rey - Property Id: 149438

Stunning remodeled condo in highly sought after Villa Vallarta resort community! This rare corner unit features a large private furnished patio that's perfect for entertaining, open floor plan with high ceilings allow for amazing natural light throughout, custom fireplace, chefs kitchen with stainless appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Master bedroom includes an en suite bath with oversized shower and lots of storage. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms and recessed lighting throughout. Oversized 2 car private garage parking with direct access into the unit. Laundry in unit. Heating & air conditioning. Gated community features 4 pools and racquet ball court
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149438p
Property Id 149438

(RLNE5107043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13040 Mindanao Way 5 have any available units?
13040 Mindanao Way 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13040 Mindanao Way 5 have?
Some of 13040 Mindanao Way 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13040 Mindanao Way 5 currently offering any rent specials?
13040 Mindanao Way 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13040 Mindanao Way 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13040 Mindanao Way 5 is pet friendly.
Does 13040 Mindanao Way 5 offer parking?
Yes, 13040 Mindanao Way 5 offers parking.
Does 13040 Mindanao Way 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13040 Mindanao Way 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13040 Mindanao Way 5 have a pool?
Yes, 13040 Mindanao Way 5 has a pool.
Does 13040 Mindanao Way 5 have accessible units?
No, 13040 Mindanao Way 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 13040 Mindanao Way 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13040 Mindanao Way 5 has units with dishwashers.
