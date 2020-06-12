All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13031 VILLOSA Place

13031 Villosa Place · No Longer Available
Location

13031 Villosa Place, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Top floor, 3 level penthouse with a Loft in the Serenade complex. This light & bright 2 BD /2.5 BA + Loft with open floor plan has hardwood floors in the living areas and the Loft, plush carpet in the bedrooms . Spacious kitchen with granite counters, S/S appliances, & circular breakfast Bar. Cathedral ceilings & floor to ceiling windows in the living area. 2 large West facing balconies . Bedrooms & laundry are located on the lower level. Master Suite has large walk in closet & a private patio. Master bath w/ dual sinks, separate shower & soaking tub. 2 side by side parking spaces. Playa Vista amenities include basic cable, Internet, home alarm monitoring, use of Centerpoint Club & the Resort w/ several pools, spa and fitness centers. Centrally located for easy access to the Concert Park, shops, restaurants, Farmers' Market, Whole Foods, CVS, Cinemark theatre & so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13031 VILLOSA Place have any available units?
13031 VILLOSA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13031 VILLOSA Place have?
Some of 13031 VILLOSA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13031 VILLOSA Place currently offering any rent specials?
13031 VILLOSA Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13031 VILLOSA Place pet-friendly?
No, 13031 VILLOSA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13031 VILLOSA Place offer parking?
Yes, 13031 VILLOSA Place does offer parking.
Does 13031 VILLOSA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13031 VILLOSA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13031 VILLOSA Place have a pool?
Yes, 13031 VILLOSA Place has a pool.
Does 13031 VILLOSA Place have accessible units?
No, 13031 VILLOSA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13031 VILLOSA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13031 VILLOSA Place has units with dishwashers.
