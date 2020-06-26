13012 VALLEYHEART Drive

Amenities

ully Furnished!!!! Amazing opportunity to rent and live in a Prime Studio City location. Enter this furnished smart home through a key-less entry doorway. High ceilings welcome you into this 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome. The oversized living room has a remote controlled stack-stoned fireplace, surround sound speakers and 3D 65 inch TV. First floor is rounded out with a open-concept kitchen, half bath, ample closets/storage and brand new hardwood floors. Venture upstairs to the large Master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Sunny balcony with retractable awning and Master Bath with double sinks and extra vanity area. Second floor also includes the 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath and washer/dryer. Property includes community pool and 2 covered parking spaces. Walking distance to Le Pain Quotidian, Tramezzino, Ralph's, Coffee Bean & Starbucks. Newly landscaped River walk is great place to jog or walk dogs. Dixie Canyon Elementary school disctrict. Amazing lease you have to see!!!