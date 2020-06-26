All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13012 VALLEYHEART Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

13012 VALLEYHEART Drive

13012 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13012 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ully Furnished!!!! Amazing opportunity to rent and live in a Prime Studio City location. Enter this furnished smart home through a key-less entry doorway. High ceilings welcome you into this 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome. The oversized living room has a remote controlled stack-stoned fireplace, surround sound speakers and 3D 65 inch TV. First floor is rounded out with a open-concept kitchen, half bath, ample closets/storage and brand new hardwood floors. Venture upstairs to the large Master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Sunny balcony with retractable awning and Master Bath with double sinks and extra vanity area. Second floor also includes the 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath and washer/dryer. Property includes community pool and 2 covered parking spaces. Walking distance to Le Pain Quotidian, Tramezzino, Ralph's, Coffee Bean & Starbucks. Newly landscaped River walk is great place to jog or walk dogs. Dixie Canyon Elementary school disctrict. Amazing lease you have to see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive have any available units?
13012 VALLEYHEART Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive have?
Some of 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13012 VALLEYHEART Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive offers parking.
Does 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive has a pool.
Does 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive have accessible units?
No, 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13012 VALLEYHEART Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College