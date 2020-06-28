All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

13011 Mindanao Way

13011 Mindanao Way · No Longer Available
Location

13011 Mindanao Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Completed Renovated, Expansive 2 bed/3 bath townhouse with private terrace and 2-car garage parking! Enjoy the westside lifestyle in this coveted end-unit, Contemporary open living space with glass doors looking out to a private balcony and terrace beyond. Open kitchen has abundant cabinet space, all brand NEW Appliances, an island and a breakfast bar! Modern Spacious bedrooms w/ en-suite baths. High ceilings, LED recessed lighting, and NEW hardwood throughout. Beautifully landscaped grounds line the brick sidewalks of your private entrance overlooking leafy trees. Washer/dryer in unit. Extra storage in garage. Gated Guest parking. Community Pool Access. Close to beach, bike path to Marina, Venice, Santa Monica & Playa Del Rey. This is the neighborhood of swanky shops & fine restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Mindanao Way have any available units?
13011 Mindanao Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13011 Mindanao Way have?
Some of 13011 Mindanao Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 Mindanao Way currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Mindanao Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Mindanao Way pet-friendly?
No, 13011 Mindanao Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13011 Mindanao Way offer parking?
Yes, 13011 Mindanao Way offers parking.
Does 13011 Mindanao Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13011 Mindanao Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Mindanao Way have a pool?
Yes, 13011 Mindanao Way has a pool.
Does 13011 Mindanao Way have accessible units?
No, 13011 Mindanao Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Mindanao Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13011 Mindanao Way has units with dishwashers.
