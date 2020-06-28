13011 Mindanao Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Completed Renovated, Expansive 2 bed/3 bath townhouse with private terrace and 2-car garage parking! Enjoy the westside lifestyle in this coveted end-unit, Contemporary open living space with glass doors looking out to a private balcony and terrace beyond. Open kitchen has abundant cabinet space, all brand NEW Appliances, an island and a breakfast bar! Modern Spacious bedrooms w/ en-suite baths. High ceilings, LED recessed lighting, and NEW hardwood throughout. Beautifully landscaped grounds line the brick sidewalks of your private entrance overlooking leafy trees. Washer/dryer in unit. Extra storage in garage. Gated Guest parking. Community Pool Access. Close to beach, bike path to Marina, Venice, Santa Monica & Playa Del Rey. This is the neighborhood of swanky shops & fine restaurants!