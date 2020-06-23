All apartments in Los Angeles
13010 MAXELLA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

13010 MAXELLA Avenue

13010 Maxella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13010 Maxella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous, fully renovated and beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in the heart of Silicon Beach. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting Living room boasts a high ceiling, cozy fireplace and plantation shutter doors that lead out to a spacious patio complete with Lynx outdoor BBQ/kitchen and 2 burner stove top; perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Dinning and family area with updated kitchen offers a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, & wine fridge. The upstairs showcases the master suite w/walk in closet and additional second bedroom both with en-suite bathrooms. Unit also includes a direct access two oversized two car garage, in-unit laundry, & extra storage. Gated community w/ lush landscaping, 3 pools, spas, clubhouse and ample guest parking. A short bike path to the Marina & beach, and only a stroll to park and Marina Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 22 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 MAXELLA Avenue have any available units?
13010 MAXELLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13010 MAXELLA Avenue have?
Some of 13010 MAXELLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13010 MAXELLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13010 MAXELLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 MAXELLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13010 MAXELLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13010 MAXELLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13010 MAXELLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 13010 MAXELLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13010 MAXELLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 MAXELLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13010 MAXELLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 13010 MAXELLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13010 MAXELLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 MAXELLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13010 MAXELLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
