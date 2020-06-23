13010 MAXELLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Gorgeous, fully renovated and beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in the heart of Silicon Beach. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting Living room boasts a high ceiling, cozy fireplace and plantation shutter doors that lead out to a spacious patio complete with Lynx outdoor BBQ/kitchen and 2 burner stove top; perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Dinning and family area with updated kitchen offers a breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, & wine fridge. The upstairs showcases the master suite w/walk in closet and additional second bedroom both with en-suite bathrooms. Unit also includes a direct access two oversized two car garage, in-unit laundry, & extra storage. Gated community w/ lush landscaping, 3 pools, spas, clubhouse and ample guest parking. A short bike path to the Marina & beach, and only a stroll to park and Marina Marketplace.