Los Angeles, CA
1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1301 North Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1301 North Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Tucked away behind hedges sits this single level contemporary on a sprawling corner lot in Spaulding Square. The Northwest corner of Orange Grove & Fountain, so close to everything you can walk to, yet shielded for privacy to enjoy your own piece of prime West Hollywood. Open & light-filled spaces inc. living room w/fireplace & adjoining dining room w/sliding doors to the outdoors. Modern accents in the galley kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and a gracious amount of cabinet space. Two bedrooms on North side of house inc. Master Suite w/NY-apartment sized walk-in closet & spacious full Bath w/jetted tub, dual sinks & sep shower. 2nd bedroom w/en-suite 1/2 bath. On south side of house 3rd bedroom with private 3/4 bath. 2-car Garage plus 245 sq ft Guest Quarters with 3/4 bath. Beautiful outdoor space includes front garden w/ fountain and rear yard w/ BBQ & patio space for entertaining. Bold & Fresh Ext Paint, Central AC & Dual-Paned Aluminum Windows. Available Nov 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

