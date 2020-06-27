1301 North ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Tucked away behind hedges sits this single level contemporary on a sprawling corner lot in Spaulding Square. The Northwest corner of Orange Grove & Fountain, so close to everything you can walk to, yet shielded for privacy to enjoy your own piece of prime West Hollywood. Open & light-filled spaces inc. living room w/fireplace & adjoining dining room w/sliding doors to the outdoors. Modern accents in the galley kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and a gracious amount of cabinet space. Two bedrooms on North side of house inc. Master Suite w/NY-apartment sized walk-in closet & spacious full Bath w/jetted tub, dual sinks & sep shower. 2nd bedroom w/en-suite 1/2 bath. On south side of house 3rd bedroom with private 3/4 bath. 2-car Garage plus 245 sq ft Guest Quarters with 3/4 bath. Beautiful outdoor space includes front garden w/ fountain and rear yard w/ BBQ & patio space for entertaining. Bold & Fresh Ext Paint, Central AC & Dual-Paned Aluminum Windows. Available Nov 1st