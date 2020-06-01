13004 Valleyheart Drive

Amenities

Built in 2010 with top of the line quality amenities and features. Enter this penthouse suite through the formal entryway that features custombuilt-in bookshelves & cabinetry. The penthouse boasts an open floor plan with views & patio. This sophisticated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo has hardwoodflooring, a spacious cook?s kitchen with stainless steel Frigidaire professional appliances, custom tile and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to the diningarea and living room that features a gasfireplace. The master suite includes a bathroom with two sinks, separate bathtub and shower enclosure and roomy closetwith custom built-ins. The additional two generous bedrooms feature newer carpet & share an attractive custom tiled full bathroom. There is also a half bathroomthat is perfect for guests. Also featured in this unit is a conveniently located laundry area. Custom window treatments, central A/C & heat, wired for flat screentelevisions, custom built-in bookshelves & cabinets.2 car tandem parking in community, gated garage w/nine guest spots. Secure entrance into the building andnewly installed exterior camera system for extra security. Prime Studio City Location.