Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:28 AM

13004 Valleyheart Drive

13004 Valleyheart Drive · (818) 338-9296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13004 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Ph4 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2010 with top of the line quality amenities and features. Enter this penthouse suite through the formal entryway that features custombuilt-in bookshelves & cabinetry. The penthouse boasts an open floor plan with views & patio. This sophisticated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo has hardwoodflooring, a spacious cook?s kitchen with stainless steel Frigidaire professional appliances, custom tile and granite countertops. The kitchen opens to the diningarea and living room that features a gasfireplace. The master suite includes a bathroom with two sinks, separate bathtub and shower enclosure and roomy closetwith custom built-ins. The additional two generous bedrooms feature newer carpet & share an attractive custom tiled full bathroom. There is also a half bathroomthat is perfect for guests. Also featured in this unit is a conveniently located laundry area. Custom window treatments, central A/C & heat, wired for flat screentelevisions, custom built-in bookshelves & cabinets.2 car tandem parking in community, gated garage w/nine guest spots. Secure entrance into the building andnewly installed exterior camera system for extra security. Prime Studio City Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13004 Valleyheart Drive have any available units?
13004 Valleyheart Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13004 Valleyheart Drive have?
Some of 13004 Valleyheart Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13004 Valleyheart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13004 Valleyheart Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13004 Valleyheart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13004 Valleyheart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13004 Valleyheart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13004 Valleyheart Drive does offer parking.
Does 13004 Valleyheart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13004 Valleyheart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13004 Valleyheart Drive have a pool?
No, 13004 Valleyheart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13004 Valleyheart Drive have accessible units?
No, 13004 Valleyheart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13004 Valleyheart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13004 Valleyheart Drive has units with dishwashers.
