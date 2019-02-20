1300 MIDVALE Avenue

Amenities

Totally renovated Westwood Condo in a Highly desirable walking location. Close to Westwood Village, UCLA and the shops/ restaurants on Westwood Blvd. The Condo has beautiful porcelain flooring throughout and a large open living + dining room. Awash in natural light from glass sliders in each room that have street-facing trees and city views. Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated with new stainless steel appliances and tile and tub showers. This condo has (3) large Balconies! 2 side x side parking spaces. There is also a mini storage locker. Building Amenities: Roof Deck, Pool, Spa, and Rec Room.