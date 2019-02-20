All apartments in Los Angeles
1300 MIDVALE Avenue

1300 Midvale Avenue
Location

1300 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Totally renovated Westwood Condo in a Highly desirable walking location. Close to Westwood Village, UCLA and the shops/ restaurants on Westwood Blvd. The Condo has beautiful porcelain flooring throughout and a large open living + dining room. Awash in natural light from glass sliders in each room that have street-facing trees and city views. Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated with new stainless steel appliances and tile and tub showers. This condo has (3) large Balconies! 2 side x side parking spaces. There is also a mini storage locker. Building Amenities: Roof Deck, Pool, Spa, and Rec Room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 MIDVALE Avenue have any available units?
1300 MIDVALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 MIDVALE Avenue have?
Some of 1300 MIDVALE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 MIDVALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1300 MIDVALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 MIDVALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1300 MIDVALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1300 MIDVALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1300 MIDVALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1300 MIDVALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 MIDVALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 MIDVALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1300 MIDVALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1300 MIDVALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1300 MIDVALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 MIDVALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 MIDVALE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
