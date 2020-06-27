1300 LINDA FLORA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub yoga

Views views views! This luxurious Mediterranean multi level home is located in prestigious Bel Air. With $1M in upgrades & renovations, the home boasts an open floor plan & beautiful furnishings w/marble & hardwood throughout. The nearly 1,000SF master suite w/views has large walk-in closet, jacuzzi & balcony for yoga or sunbathing. Four expansive decks (total 3,000SF of outdoor living) with ample lounging areas & 180 degree amazing views from the Ocean, Canyons & City, make for perfect indoor/outdoor entertaining. Main level has a gorgeous living room w/picturesque views, 3 large rooms w/a separate lower guest floor w/2 beds, bath, living room & kitchenette, ensuring both unity & privacy. 3-garage plus driveway & street parking, huge gym, office, hot tub on deck. Convenient to both Sunset & 405 Fwy in rare location in lower Bel Air w/2 exits. Best of all worlds, this home surrounded by mega mansions & the Bel Air canyons, while only a short drive to the famous shops in Beverly Hills.