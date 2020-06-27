All apartments in Los Angeles
1300 LINDA FLORA Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:00 PM

1300 LINDA FLORA Drive

1300 Linda Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Linda Flora Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
yoga
Views views views! This luxurious Mediterranean multi level home is located in prestigious Bel Air. With $1M in upgrades & renovations, the home boasts an open floor plan & beautiful furnishings w/marble & hardwood throughout. The nearly 1,000SF master suite w/views has large walk-in closet, jacuzzi & balcony for yoga or sunbathing. Four expansive decks (total 3,000SF of outdoor living) with ample lounging areas & 180 degree amazing views from the Ocean, Canyons & City, make for perfect indoor/outdoor entertaining. Main level has a gorgeous living room w/picturesque views, 3 large rooms w/a separate lower guest floor w/2 beds, bath, living room & kitchenette, ensuring both unity & privacy. 3-garage plus driveway & street parking, huge gym, office, hot tub on deck. Convenient to both Sunset & 405 Fwy in rare location in lower Bel Air w/2 exits. Best of all worlds, this home surrounded by mega mansions & the Bel Air canyons, while only a short drive to the famous shops in Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive have any available units?
1300 LINDA FLORA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive have?
Some of 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1300 LINDA FLORA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive offers parking.
Does 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive have a pool?
No, 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 LINDA FLORA Drive has units with dishwashers.
