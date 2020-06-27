1300 LINDA FLORA Drive

Amenities
Views views views! This luxurious Mediterranean multi level home is located in prestigious Bel Air. With $1M in upgrades & renovations, the home boasts an open floor plan & beautiful furnishings w/marble & hardwood throughout. The nearly 1,000SF master suite w/views has large walk-in closet, jacuzzi & balcony for yoga or sunbathing. Four expansive decks (total 3,000SF of outdoor living) with ample lounging areas & 180 degree amazing views from the Ocean, Canyons & City, make for perfect indoor/outdoor entertaining. Main level has a gorgeous living room w/picturesque views, 3 large rooms w/a separate lower guest floor w/2 beds, bath, living room & kitchenette, ensuring both unity & privacy. 3-garage plus driveway & street parking, huge gym, office, hot tub on deck. Convenient to both Sunset & 405 Fwy in rare location in lower Bel Air w/2 exits. Best of all worlds, this home surrounded by mega mansions & the Bel Air canyons, while only a short drive to the famous shops in Beverly Hills.