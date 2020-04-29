All apartments in Los Angeles
130 N. Martel Ave.
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

130 N. Martel Ave.

130 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

130 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
130 N. Martel Ave. - 1 Available 12/01/19 Gorgeous Spanish Home walking distance to The Grove and Melrose Shops - Fully Furnished Beautiful Spanish home with 4 bedrooms and expansive kitchen. Huge 8k sq ft lot with expansive grassy back yard. Gorgeous living room with exposed beams and high ceilings. Conveniently located within walking distance to shops and restaurants.

*****Unit will be furnished or unfurnished upon request*****

*****AVAILABLE TO VIEW UPON REQUEST OR BY APPOINTMENT*****

(RLNE4360887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 N. Martel Ave. have any available units?
130 N. Martel Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 130 N. Martel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
130 N. Martel Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 N. Martel Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 N. Martel Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 130 N. Martel Ave. offer parking?
No, 130 N. Martel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 130 N. Martel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 N. Martel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 N. Martel Ave. have a pool?
No, 130 N. Martel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 130 N. Martel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 130 N. Martel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 N. Martel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 N. Martel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 N. Martel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 N. Martel Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
