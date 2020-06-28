All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12942 GILMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12942 GILMORE Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

12942 GILMORE Avenue

12942 Gilmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12942 Gilmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Move right in to this sun-drenched 2 story home built in 2002. Fabulous location just minutes to beaches and harbor. Enjoy dining, shopping and going to the theater in the Marina Arts District. The1st floor features a conveniently located downstairs bedroom, bathroom and a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters that opens to the living and dining area. The spacious entry is perfect for a baby grand piano. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and ample closet space. The home is graciously appointed with crown moldings. There is an open space upstairs that is perfect for a second-floor office or a reading room. Conveniently located 2 car attached garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12942 GILMORE Avenue have any available units?
12942 GILMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12942 GILMORE Avenue have?
Some of 12942 GILMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12942 GILMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12942 GILMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12942 GILMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12942 GILMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12942 GILMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12942 GILMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 12942 GILMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12942 GILMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12942 GILMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 12942 GILMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12942 GILMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12942 GILMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12942 GILMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12942 GILMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College