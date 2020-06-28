12942 GILMORE Avenue

Amenities

Move right in to this sun-drenched 2 story home built in 2002. Fabulous location just minutes to beaches and harbor. Enjoy dining, shopping and going to the theater in the Marina Arts District. The1st floor features a conveniently located downstairs bedroom, bathroom and a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters that opens to the living and dining area. The spacious entry is perfect for a baby grand piano. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and ample closet space. The home is graciously appointed with crown moldings. There is an open space upstairs that is perfect for a second-floor office or a reading room. Conveniently located 2 car attached garage with direct access.