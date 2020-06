Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors fireplace

3 Beds and 2 Baths House for rent in North Hollywood. House features Hard Wood Flooring, Fire Place in living room, Great size back yard and an Extra Bonus Room connected to master bedroom that can be used as an office. Home well maintain. Kitchen features granite counter tops with appliances. Great home in a great location nearby Freeway 5, 170, 405 and 118, property will not last.