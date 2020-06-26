All apartments in Los Angeles
1293 W 23rd Street
1293 W 23rd Street

1293 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1293 West 23rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This home is located on a corner lot with spacious yard featuring garden area, fruit trees and vegetable garden. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen featuring granite counters, gas appliances and wood flooring. Inside separate Laundry Room is located next to kitchen. There is hardwood flooring throughout the home except in 2 of the 3 bedrooms which have wall to wall carpeting. In addition to a formal Dining Room , there is an eating area in the spacious kitchen for informal dining.. Enjoy the cool ocean breezes, sandwiches from Busy Bee, and the convenience of walking to shops, city transportation and easy free way access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1293 W 23rd Street have any available units?
1293 W 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1293 W 23rd Street have?
Some of 1293 W 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1293 W 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1293 W 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1293 W 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1293 W 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1293 W 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1293 W 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 1293 W 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1293 W 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1293 W 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1293 W 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1293 W 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1293 W 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1293 W 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1293 W 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
