1293 W 23rd Street

This home is located on a corner lot with spacious yard featuring garden area, fruit trees and vegetable garden. Open floor plan with remodeled kitchen featuring granite counters, gas appliances and wood flooring. Inside separate Laundry Room is located next to kitchen. There is hardwood flooring throughout the home except in 2 of the 3 bedrooms which have wall to wall carpeting. In addition to a formal Dining Room , there is an eating area in the spacious kitchen for informal dining.. Enjoy the cool ocean breezes, sandwiches from Busy Bee, and the convenience of walking to shops, city transportation and easy free way access.