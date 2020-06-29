All apartments in Los Angeles
1293 W 22nd St
1293 W 22nd St

1293 West 22nd Street · (310) 833-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1293 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to this lovely property located in the best neighborhood of San Pedro's very desirable Vista del Oro area. This is the front house of a duplex located on the corner of 19th and Patton. With three bedrooms, or two bedrooms plus a possible third bedroom, den, office, study, craft or bonus room, this house has beautiful hardwood floors, a very inviting kitchen, a sunken dining room (or den, sitting room, or...?). There is also a finished basement with washer and dryer hookups plus a 3/4 bath (in addition to the full bathroom upstairs) and lots of storage, plus one space in a shared two-car garage. Square footage is estimated, and all information provided is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed; applicant(s) to verify to their own satisfaction. Pets may be considered, and amount of pet deposit (minimum $300) may be subject to change with breed and size of pet approved by Owner. This is a great home located in a great neighborhood, ready and waiting for you to come home! Call Clint Miller at (310) 892-4184 to schedule an appointment to come see this lovely Vista del Oro home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1293 W 22nd St have any available units?
1293 W 22nd St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1293 W 22nd St have?
Some of 1293 W 22nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1293 W 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1293 W 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1293 W 22nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1293 W 22nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1293 W 22nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1293 W 22nd St offers parking.
Does 1293 W 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1293 W 22nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1293 W 22nd St have a pool?
No, 1293 W 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1293 W 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 1293 W 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1293 W 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1293 W 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
