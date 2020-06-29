1293 W 22nd St

Amenities
Welcome home to this lovely property located in the best neighborhood of San Pedro's very desirable Vista del Oro area. This is the front house of a duplex located on the corner of 19th and Patton. With three bedrooms, or two bedrooms plus a possible third bedroom, den, office, study, craft or bonus room, this house has beautiful hardwood floors, a very inviting kitchen, a sunken dining room (or den, sitting room, or...?). There is also a finished basement with washer and dryer hookups plus a 3/4 bath (in addition to the full bathroom upstairs) and lots of storage, plus one space in a shared two-car garage. Square footage is estimated, and all information provided is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed; applicant(s) to verify to their own satisfaction. Pets may be considered, and amount of pet deposit (minimum $300) may be subject to change with breed and size of pet approved by Owner. This is a great home located in a great neighborhood, ready and waiting for you to come home! Call Clint Miller at (310) 892-4184 to schedule an appointment to come see this lovely Vista del Oro home today!