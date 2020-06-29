1293 W 22nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to this lovely property located in the best neighborhood of San Pedro's very desirable Vista del Oro area. This is the front house of a duplex located on the corner of 19th and Patton. With three bedrooms, or two bedrooms plus a possible third bedroom, den, office, study, craft or bonus room, this house has beautiful hardwood floors, a very inviting kitchen, a sunken dining room (or den, sitting room, or...?). There is also a finished basement with washer and dryer hookups plus a 3/4 bath (in addition to the full bathroom upstairs) and lots of storage, plus one space in a shared two-car garage. Square footage is estimated, and all information provided is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed; applicant(s) to verify to their own satisfaction. Pets may be considered, and amount of pet deposit (minimum $300) may be subject to change with breed and size of pet approved by Owner. This is a great home located in a great neighborhood, ready and waiting for you to come home! Call Clint Miller at (310) 892-4184 to schedule an appointment to come see this lovely Vista del Oro home today!