12928 Bloomfield Street

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage pool hot tub bbq/grill

A Rare find!! Stunning Masterpiece in one of the best locations in Studio City on a huge flat lot! Walking distance to Sportsman Lodge out door new development and top restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more look it up. Dream kitchen with top of the line appliances and tiles and stones, center island with breakfast counter, huge walk-in pantry. All 5 bedrooms are masters but the grand master suite is truly one of a kind with special craftsmanship details and a stunning master bathroom, private balcony off the hallway. Fully integrated Control 4 Smart Home, wine display, spectacular family room with pocket doors and backyard access. Spacious dining room with a gorgeous chandelier. Incredible PRIVATE entertainers backyard with a sparkling pool and spa, outdoor cabana, BBQ with plenty of seating for your guests.