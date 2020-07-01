All apartments in Los Angeles
12928 Bloomfield Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

12928 Bloomfield Street

12928 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

12928 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
A Rare find!! Stunning Masterpiece in one of the best locations in Studio City on a huge flat lot! Walking distance to Sportsman Lodge out door new development and top restaurants, shopping, entertainment and much more look it up. Dream kitchen with top of the line appliances and tiles and stones, center island with breakfast counter, huge walk-in pantry. All 5 bedrooms are masters but the grand master suite is truly one of a kind with special craftsmanship details and a stunning master bathroom, private balcony off the hallway. Fully integrated Control 4 Smart Home, wine display, spectacular family room with pocket doors and backyard access. Spacious dining room with a gorgeous chandelier. Incredible PRIVATE entertainers backyard with a sparkling pool and spa, outdoor cabana, BBQ with plenty of seating for your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12928 Bloomfield Street have any available units?
12928 Bloomfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12928 Bloomfield Street have?
Some of 12928 Bloomfield Street's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12928 Bloomfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
12928 Bloomfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12928 Bloomfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 12928 Bloomfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12928 Bloomfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 12928 Bloomfield Street offers parking.
Does 12928 Bloomfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12928 Bloomfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12928 Bloomfield Street have a pool?
Yes, 12928 Bloomfield Street has a pool.
Does 12928 Bloomfield Street have accessible units?
No, 12928 Bloomfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12928 Bloomfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12928 Bloomfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

