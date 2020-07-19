12913 Winthrop Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath family home in quiet, lovely residential neighborhood of Granada Hills. Walk to O'Melveny and Bee Canyon Parks, Van Gogh Elementary, Frost Junior High. Kitchen, living room, den face private back yard w/pool. Peek-a-boo mountain view from back yard and mstr BR. Corian kit counters incl lrg breakfast counter that opens out to den. Large walk-in pantry. Peek-through from kit to formal dining, which opens to large living rm. 18-inch porcelain tile in hallway,dining room,kit,den. 1 BR dwnstrs + 3/4 bath w/tumbled trvtn shower/floors. Upstairs features: Lrg master w/vaulted ceilings overlooks pool, remodeled huge master bath. Laundry shoot to garage. His/hers walk-in's. 3 other BRs have walk-in's. Remodeled Hallway bath w/dbl-sink, trvtn flrs. 2-car att gar. Northridge shops, CSUN, libraries, YMCA minutes away.