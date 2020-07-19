All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

12913 Winthrop Avenue

12913 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12913 Winthrop Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath family home in quiet, lovely residential neighborhood of Granada Hills. Walk to O'Melveny and Bee Canyon Parks, Van Gogh Elementary, Frost Junior High. Kitchen, living room, den face private back yard w/pool. Peek-a-boo mountain view from back yard and mstr BR. Corian kit counters incl lrg breakfast counter that opens out to den. Large walk-in pantry. Peek-through from kit to formal dining, which opens to large living rm. 18-inch porcelain tile in hallway,dining room,kit,den. 1 BR dwnstrs + 3/4 bath w/tumbled trvtn shower/floors. Upstairs features: Lrg master w/vaulted ceilings overlooks pool, remodeled huge master bath. Laundry shoot to garage. His/hers walk-in's. 3 other BRs have walk-in's. Remodeled Hallway bath w/dbl-sink, trvtn flrs. 2-car att gar. Northridge shops, CSUN, libraries, YMCA minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Winthrop Avenue have any available units?
12913 Winthrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12913 Winthrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Winthrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Winthrop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12913 Winthrop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12913 Winthrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12913 Winthrop Avenue offers parking.
Does 12913 Winthrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 Winthrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Winthrop Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12913 Winthrop Avenue has a pool.
Does 12913 Winthrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12913 Winthrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Winthrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12913 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12913 Winthrop Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12913 Winthrop Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
