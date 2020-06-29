All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 129 BREEZE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
129 BREEZE Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

129 BREEZE Avenue

129 Breeze Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

129 Breeze Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy Venice Beach living on a picturesque walk street, steps from the sand. This comfy 4-bedroom home has an open floor plan with a large and serene front yard & garden that's perfect for year-round entertaining. On the ground floor, there's a supersized kitchen that opens to a formal dining room, sun room & living space. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including the master suite with its own loft. There's also an office, with a closet, that could function as a guest room. Other features include central air-conditioning, hardwood floors, a full laundry room & one car garage with direct access. Excellent location is just a short stroll from the Beach, Abbot Kinney shopping & restaurants, Rose Avenue & everything Venice has to offer. Imagine living one block away from the excitement of Venice Beach, on a sleepy walk street that feels miles away from the action! Surf's up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 BREEZE Avenue have any available units?
129 BREEZE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 BREEZE Avenue have?
Some of 129 BREEZE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 BREEZE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 BREEZE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 BREEZE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 129 BREEZE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 129 BREEZE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 129 BREEZE Avenue offers parking.
Does 129 BREEZE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 BREEZE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 BREEZE Avenue have a pool?
No, 129 BREEZE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 129 BREEZE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 BREEZE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 BREEZE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 BREEZE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College