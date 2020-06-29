129 BREEZE Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy Venice Beach living on a picturesque walk street, steps from the sand. This comfy 4-bedroom home has an open floor plan with a large and serene front yard & garden that's perfect for year-round entertaining. On the ground floor, there's a supersized kitchen that opens to a formal dining room, sun room & living space. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including the master suite with its own loft. There's also an office, with a closet, that could function as a guest room. Other features include central air-conditioning, hardwood floors, a full laundry room & one car garage with direct access. Excellent location is just a short stroll from the Beach, Abbot Kinney shopping & restaurants, Rose Avenue & everything Venice has to offer. Imagine living one block away from the excitement of Venice Beach, on a sleepy walk street that feels miles away from the action! Surf's up!