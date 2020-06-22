All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12889 Wheeler Avenue

12889 Wheeler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12889 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You'll love the features this charming home has to offer such as wood/tile flooring, granite counter tops, handsome cabinet storage, and newer appliances in the kitchen. The bedrooms are a nice size, and the bathrooms have upgraded lighting and bath fixtures. A spacious backyard for family gatherings or hanging with friends, this superb home could be yours today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12889 Wheeler Avenue have any available units?
12889 Wheeler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12889 Wheeler Avenue have?
Some of 12889 Wheeler Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12889 Wheeler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12889 Wheeler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12889 Wheeler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12889 Wheeler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12889 Wheeler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12889 Wheeler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12889 Wheeler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12889 Wheeler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12889 Wheeler Avenue have a pool?
No, 12889 Wheeler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12889 Wheeler Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 12889 Wheeler Avenue has accessible units.
Does 12889 Wheeler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12889 Wheeler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
