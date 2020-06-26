1287 CASIANO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Pristine single level mid-century is available now for both short-term and long-term lease options! This well-appointed home features an open floor plan with a focus on entertaining and indoor/outdoor living. The formal entry opens to a dining room and large living room. Adjacent to the living room is a cozy family room with a fireplace and swanky wet bar. The bright and luxurious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and a waterfall quartz countertop. The well-sized bedrooms in a separate wing include two guest rooms sharing a dual bathroom and a light-filled master suite showcasing a spa-like bathroom, two walk-in closets, and dressing areas. The backyard is ideal for entertaining with a large deck and pool as well as a lower expansive grassy area perfect for growing a garden or a play area.