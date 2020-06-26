All apartments in Los Angeles
1287 CASIANO Road
1287 CASIANO Road

1287 Casiano Road · No Longer Available
Location

1287 Casiano Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Pristine single level mid-century is available now for both short-term and long-term lease options! This well-appointed home features an open floor plan with a focus on entertaining and indoor/outdoor living. The formal entry opens to a dining room and large living room. Adjacent to the living room is a cozy family room with a fireplace and swanky wet bar. The bright and luxurious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and a waterfall quartz countertop. The well-sized bedrooms in a separate wing include two guest rooms sharing a dual bathroom and a light-filled master suite showcasing a spa-like bathroom, two walk-in closets, and dressing areas. The backyard is ideal for entertaining with a large deck and pool as well as a lower expansive grassy area perfect for growing a garden or a play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1287 CASIANO Road have any available units?
1287 CASIANO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1287 CASIANO Road have?
Some of 1287 CASIANO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1287 CASIANO Road currently offering any rent specials?
1287 CASIANO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1287 CASIANO Road pet-friendly?
No, 1287 CASIANO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1287 CASIANO Road offer parking?
Yes, 1287 CASIANO Road offers parking.
Does 1287 CASIANO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1287 CASIANO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1287 CASIANO Road have a pool?
Yes, 1287 CASIANO Road has a pool.
Does 1287 CASIANO Road have accessible units?
No, 1287 CASIANO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1287 CASIANO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1287 CASIANO Road has units with dishwashers.
